Jackson Rutledge will look to control Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on his Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 133 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Washington has scored 625 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.462 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Rutledge has been named the starter for the Nationals and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger

