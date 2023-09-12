Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Washington Nationals matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 154 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.329/.480 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 9 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bailey Falter Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Falter Stats

The Pirates will send Bailey Falter (1-8) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Falter Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 3.2 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals Sep. 2 3.2 1 1 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 4.2 7 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 6.0 3 1 1 8 2 at Mets Aug. 15 5.1 4 1 1 5 1

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 71 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .270/.328/.468 so far this season.

Reynolds has hit safely in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Braves Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Braves Sep. 9 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 113 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.305/.444 so far this year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

