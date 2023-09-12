Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+120). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PIT (1-8, 4.65 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.56 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -148 +124 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -145 +120 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Nationals and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 16, or 64%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (43.4%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 46-57 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Michael Chavis 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

