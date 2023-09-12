Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.

The Pirates will give the nod to Bailey Falter (1-8, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Joan Adon (2-1, 5.56 ERA).

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 46 times in 103 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (624 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

