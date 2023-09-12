Ildemaro Vargas vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
- Vargas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
- Vargas has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).
- In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.3%).
- He has scored in 24 of 71 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.247
|AVG
|.252
|.292
|OBP
|.303
|.360
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|15
|8/5
|K/BB
|7/10
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
