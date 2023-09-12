On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
  • Vargas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).
  • In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.3%).
  • He has scored in 24 of 71 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 42
.247 AVG .252
.292 OBP .303
.360 SLG .356
4 XBH 11
3 HR 1
12 RBI 15
8/5 K/BB 7/10
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
