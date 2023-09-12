Dominic Smith vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .329 this season while batting .259 with 40 walks and 50 runs scored.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 82 of 130 games this year (63.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (6.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has driven in a run in 30 games this season (23.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Other Nationals Players vs the Pirates
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.256
|AVG
|.263
|.322
|OBP
|.336
|.319
|SLG
|.390
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|21
|41/18
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
