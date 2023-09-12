Carter Kieboom vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Kieboom has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Nationals Players vs the Pirates
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.111
|AVG
|.269
|.172
|OBP
|.296
|.111
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
