After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
  • Kieboom has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
.111 AVG .269
.172 OBP .296
.111 SLG .654
0 XBH 4
0 HR 3
1 RBI 5
10/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
