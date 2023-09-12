C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .252.
  • Abrams is batting .389 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Abrams has had a hit in 83 of 132 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 17 games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (37 of 132), with more than one RBI 14 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.4%).

Other Nationals Players vs the Pirates

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 64
.250 AVG .254
.316 OBP .294
.421 SLG .435
22 XBH 23
9 HR 9
28 RBI 29
50/18 K/BB 53/7
21 SB 20

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
