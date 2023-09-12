C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .252.

Abrams is batting .389 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Abrams has had a hit in 83 of 132 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 17 games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (37 of 132), with more than one RBI 14 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .250 AVG .254 .316 OBP .294 .421 SLG .435 22 XBH 23 9 HR 9 28 RBI 29 50/18 K/BB 53/7 21 SB 20

