Travis Blankenhorn vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Travis Blankenhorn, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate
- Blankenhorn has a home run and four walks while hitting .227.
- Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this year (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|.227
|AVG
|-
|.346
|OBP
|-
|.364
|SLG
|-
|1
|XBH
|-
|1
|HR
|-
|1
|RBI
|-
|4/4
|K/BB
|-
|0
|SB
|-
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Jackson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
