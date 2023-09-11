Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Suffolk County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lakeland High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
