How to Watch the Nationals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Ke'Bryan Hayes and C.J. Abrams will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 130 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 618 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.458 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (9-13) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- In 28 starts this season, Corbin has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Mitch Keller
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Mitch Keller
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Brandon Woodruff
