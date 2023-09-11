Monday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) and the Washington Nationals (64-79) squaring off at PNC Park (on September 11) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Pirates.

Patrick Corbin (9-13) will get the nod for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Pirates.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 128 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (43%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 49 times in 115 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (618 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule