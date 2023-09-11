On Monday, Luis Garcia (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .256.

Garcia has had a hit in 58 of 102 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (32.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.8%).

He has scored in 37 games this year (36.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .239 AVG .274 .268 OBP .312 .343 SLG .371 11 XBH 12 3 HR 3 17 RBI 26 20/9 K/BB 31/12 4 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings