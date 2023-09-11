Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.

In 13.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41 games this season (34.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33.6% of his games this year (40 of 119), with two or more runs four times (3.4%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .251 AVG .262 .290 OBP .329 .383 SLG .440 18 XBH 18 6 HR 11 28 RBI 32 26/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings