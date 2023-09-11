Joey Meneses vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.4% of his 134 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 134), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45 games this season (33.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season (53 of 134), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|62
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.414
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|39
|55/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
