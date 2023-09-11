Dominic Smith vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Dominic Smith (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of them.
- In 5.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (34.9%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.322
|OBP
|.333
|.319
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|20
|41/18
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Jackson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.21 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
