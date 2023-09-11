On Monday, Dominic Smith (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of them.

In 5.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (34.9%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .256 AVG .259 .322 OBP .333 .319 SLG .371 9 XBH 17 3 HR 4 19 RBI 20 41/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings