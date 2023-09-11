After going 2-for-3 with a triple in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Andre Jackson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 82 of 131 games this season (62.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 131), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 63
.250 AVG .250
.316 OBP .291
.421 SLG .410
22 XBH 21
9 HR 7
28 RBI 26
50/18 K/BB 53/7
21 SB 20

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
