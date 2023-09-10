Travis Blankenhorn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate

  • Blankenhorn is hitting .227 with a home run and four walks.
  • Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
.227 AVG -
.346 OBP -
.364 SLG -
1 XBH -
1 HR -
1 RBI -
4/4 K/BB -
0 SB -

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
