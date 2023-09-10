Travis Blankenhorn vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Blankenhorn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Travis Blankenhorn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Travis Blankenhorn At The Plate
- Blankenhorn is hitting .227 with a home run and four walks.
- Blankenhorn has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Blankenhorn has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Travis Blankenhorn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|.227
|AVG
|-
|.346
|OBP
|-
|.364
|SLG
|-
|1
|XBH
|-
|1
|HR
|-
|1
|RBI
|-
|4/4
|K/BB
|-
|0
|SB
|-
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
