The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 130 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 615 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.454 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (6-9) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed 12 hits in four innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 2.

He has earned a quality start five times in 27 starts this season.

Williams has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away MacKenzie Gore Johan Oviedo 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.