Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .239.

In 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 23 of 69 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 41 .233 AVG .242 .272 OBP .291 .349 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 15 8/5 K/BB 7/9 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings