Commanders vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) hit the road to play the Washington Commanders (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Commanders and Cardinals recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|7
|38
|-300
|+240
Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38 points seven times.
- Washington's matchups last season had an average point total of 41.8, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Commanders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Commanders finished 4-2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).
- Washington did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in 13 of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for Arizona's matchups last year was 45.4, 7.4 more points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.
- Last season, the Cardinals were the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Arizona was at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Commanders
|18.9
|24
|20.2
|7
|41.8
|7
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|26.4
|31
|45.4
|13
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|42.4
|41.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|23.2
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|4-4-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-7-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2-1
|2-2
|2-0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.8
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|25.7
|24.3
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|0-7
|3-4
