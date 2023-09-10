After batting .128 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .184 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

This year, Kieboom has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Nationals Players vs the Dodgers

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .087 AVG .269 .160 OBP .296 .087 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

