On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 2-for-3 with a triple) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (36 of 131), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season (56 of 131), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .291 .421 SLG .410 22 XBH 21 9 HR 7 28 RBI 26 50/18 K/BB 53/7 21 SB 20

