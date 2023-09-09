William & Mary vs. Wofford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
According to our computer model, the William & Mary Tribe will defeat the Wofford Terriers when the two teams come together at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
William & Mary vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-26.8)
|54.4
|William & Mary 41, Wofford 14
Week 2 CAA Predictions
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe are winless against the spread this year.
- The Tribe and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
Tribe vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|William & Mary
|34.0
|24.0
|--
|--
|34.0
|24.0
|Wofford
|7.0
|45.0
|--
|--
|7.0
|45.0
