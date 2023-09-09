The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) match up against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Virginia Tech is putting up 368 yards per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and rank 53rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 295 yards allowed per game. Purdue has been struggling defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 487 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, posting 363 total yards per contest (81st-ranked).

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Purdue 368 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (87th) 295 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (104th) 109 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (96th) 259 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells leads Virginia Tech with 251 yards (251 ypg) on 17-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 27 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 19 times for 55 yards (55 per game).

Ali Jennings' 72 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered five catches and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has caught four passes for 69 yards (69 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Da'Quan Felton has compiled one catch for 34 yards, an average of 34 yards per game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has been a dual threat for Purdue this season. He has 254 passing yards (254 per game) while completing 56.7% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 29 yards (29 ypg) on six carries.

Devin Mockobee is his team's leading rusher with 16 carries for 60 yards, or 60 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Mockobee has also chipped in with three catches for 16 yards.

Deion Burks has hauled in 152 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has collected 46 receiving yards (46 yards per game) on four receptions.

TJ Sheffield's three receptions (on four targets) have netted him 22 yards (22 ypg).

