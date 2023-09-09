Old Dominion vs. Louisiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Ragin' Cajuns favored to win by 6 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-6)
|51.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Louisiana (-6.5)
|51.5
|-245
|+200
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-5.5)
|51.5
|-255
|+205
|Tipico
|Louisiana (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Louisiana has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
