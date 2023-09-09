Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Hampton Pirates and Norfolk State Spartans match up at 6:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Pirates. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-17.7) 51.4 Hampton 35, Norfolk State 17

Spartans vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 35 31 -- -- -- -- Norfolk State 24 33 24 33 -- --

