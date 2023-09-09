Nationals vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
Lane Thomas rides a three-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (63-78) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationals Park.
The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (9-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).
Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
- Irvin is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.
- Irvin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Jake Irvin vs. Dodgers
- He will match up with a Dodgers offense that is batting .257 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .460 (second in the league) with 220 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- Irvin has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .364 batting average over one appearance.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (9-3) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 17 games this season.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Bobby Miller vs. Nationals
- The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with 608 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 129 home runs (29th in the league).
- The Nationals have gone 4-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
