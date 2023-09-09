Saturday's contest at Nationals Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (63-78) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.43 ERA).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 54, or 42.9%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (608 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule