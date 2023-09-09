The Liberty Flames (1-0) are 10-point favorites when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Liberty ranks 71st in total offense (389.0 yards per game) and 66th in total defense (328.0 yards allowed per game) this season. New Mexico State's offense has been dominant, posting 554.0 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 64th by giving up 320.0 total yards per game.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Williams Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Liberty vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -10 -115 -105 52.5 -115 -105 -400 +310

Week 2 CUSA Betting Trends

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty Stats Leaders

Demario Douglas had 78 receptions for 993 yards (76.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Dae Dae Hunter rushed for 850 yards (65.4 per game) and eight TDs.

Also, Hunter had 17 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games a season ago, Johnathan Bennett threw for 1,534 yards (118.0 per game), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.3%.

Also, Bennett ran for 181 yards and two TDs.

In 13 games, Shedro Louis ran for 529 yards (40.7 per game) and eight TDs.

On defense last year, Durrell Johnson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 43 tackles, 18.0 TFL, nine sacks, and three passes defended in 13 games.

Ahmad Walker posted 4.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

Kendy Charles picked up 5.5 sacks to go along with his 4.0 TFL and 42 tackles a season ago.

Mike Smith Jr. registered 56 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games played in 2022.

