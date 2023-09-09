Keibert Ruiz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (40 of 117), with two or more RBI 14 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.252
|AVG
|.262
|.293
|OBP
|.329
|.390
|SLG
|.440
|18
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|32
|25/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (9-3) to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
