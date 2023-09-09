Kansas State vs. Troy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) play the Troy Trojans (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Troy matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|50.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|50
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-15.5)
|50.5
|-880
|+580
|PointsBet
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|-
|-769
|+525
|Tipico
|Kansas State (-16)
|-
|-750
|+525
Kansas State vs. Troy Betting Trends
Kansas State & Troy 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Big 12
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Troy
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+310
|Bet $100 to win $310
