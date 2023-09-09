The Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) will look to upset the James Madison Dukes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Dukes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 40.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

James Madison vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Virginia Betting Trends

James Madison has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

