The James Madison Dukes are expected to win their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

James Madison vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-6) Over (40.5) James Madison 30, Virginia 18

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes are winless against the spread this season.

James Madison has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

James Madison games average 52.5 total points per game this season, 12 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6 points or more this year (0-1).

In Cavaliers one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average total in Virginia games this year is 15 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Dukes vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 38 3 38 3 -- -- Virginia 13 49 -- -- -- --

