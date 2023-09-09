It'll be the James Madison Dukes (1-0) against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) in college football play at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Charlottesville, Virginia

Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 30, Virginia 18

James Madison 30, Virginia 18 This is the first time this season James Madison is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Dukes have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Virginia lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cavaliers have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Dukes have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-6)



James Madison (-6) James Madison has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Dukes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

Virginia is winless against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 6 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) The over/under for the game of 40.5 is 10.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (38 points per game) and Virginia (13 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 50 50 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

