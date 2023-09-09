In the contest between the Hampton Pirates and Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Pirates to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-17.7) 51.4 Hampton 35, Norfolk State 17

Pirates vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 35.0 31.0 -- -- -- -- Norfolk State 24.0 33.0 24.0 33.0 -- --

