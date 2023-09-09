After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .247 with 22 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

In 62.3% of his 130 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has an RBI in 36 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .245 AVG .250 .304 OBP .291 .409 SLG .410 21 XBH 21 9 HR 7 28 RBI 26 50/15 K/BB 53/7 21 SB 20

Dodgers Pitching Rankings