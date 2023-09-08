Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (18-20) face the Atlanta Dream (18-20) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Washington picked up a 100-77 win versus Phoenix. The Mystics were led by Elena Delle Donne, who ended the game with 24 points, while Natasha Cloud added 20 points and 10 assists. Led by Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%) and Cheyenne Parker (17 PTS, 2 BLK, 50 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup winning 79-68 against Seattle.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-190 to win)

Mystics (-190 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+155 to win)

Dream (+155 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA with 80.4 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank fifth with 80.7 points allowed per contest.

It's been a tough stretch for Washington in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying only 32.3 boards per game (third-worst in WNBA) and allowing 35.6 rebounds per contest (second-worst).

The Mystics rank eighth in the WNBA with 19 assists per game.

Washington is thriving when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).

With 7.7 treys per game, the Mystics rank fifth in the WNBA. They own a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks ninth in the league.

Washington is ninth in the WNBA with 7.9 three-pointers allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with a 34.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have been significantly better offensively at home, where they score 83.1 points per game, compared to road games, where they record 77.8 per game. Defensively, they are better at home, where they surrender 78.6 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to average 82.8 per game.

At home, Washington averages 0.8 more rebounds per game than on the road (32.7 at home, 31.9 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.4 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.4 at home, 35.8 on the road).

The Mystics average one more assist at home versus on the road in 2023 (19.5 at home, 18.5 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Washington turn the ball over more at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (12.3). It's also forced more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) than on the road (14).

In 2023 the Mystics average eight made three-pointers at home and 7.3 away, shooting 34.7% from deep at home compared to 32.2% away.

This year, Washington is averaging 8.2 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.5 on the road (allowing 34.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 35.3% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have put together a 16-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mystics have gone 10-3 (76.9%).

Washington has covered the spread 17 times in 37 games.

Washington has an ATS record of 7-7 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 65.5%.

