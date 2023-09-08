Sofia Kenin enters the San Diego Open following her US Open came to a close with a loss to Daria Kasatkina in the round of 64. Kenin's first opponent is Veronika Kudermetova (in the round of 32). Kenin currently is +2000 to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center.

Kenin at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

Kenin will meet Kudermetova in the round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, September 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kenin Stats

In her last match, Kenin came up short 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 versus Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Kenin has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 17-17.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Kenin has gone 9-11.

In her 34 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Kenin has averaged 21.1 games.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 20 matches over the past year, and 21.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kenin has won 71.1% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has won 71.4% of her games on serve and 31.6% on return.

