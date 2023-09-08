C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Nationals Park against Emmet Sheehan, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (7-10) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gore has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Thomas Hatch

