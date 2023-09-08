The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday at Nationals Park.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +140. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Nationals games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.2%) in those games.

Washington has entered 72 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 35-37 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 138 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-41 33-36 29-30 34-46 40-49 23-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.