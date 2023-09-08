Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) and the Washington Nationals (63-77) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (7-10) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (43.2%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 36-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (603 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule