Dominic Smith vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.261
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.333
|.326
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|20
|39/18
|K/BB
|42/22
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.31 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.