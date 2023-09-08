Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The semifinals at the US Open will feature Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic going toe to toe for a spot in the final on Friday, September 8 in New York, New York.
You can catch the action on ESPN as Shelton tries to knock out Djokovic.
Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, September 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Shelton vs. Djokovic Matchup Info
- Shelton is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
- Shelton was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 6-7, 6-7 by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on August 16.
- Djokovic reached the semifinals by beating No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.
- Djokovic brought home the title in the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.
- Shelton hasn't gone toe to toe with Djokovic in the past five years.
Shelton vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities
|Ben Shelton
|Novak Djokovic
|+750
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-125
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|55.6%
|34.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.6
