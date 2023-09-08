Alex Call vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Alex Call (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .194 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks.
- In 47.3% of his games this year (53 of 112), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven home a run in 25 games this season (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with two or more runs eight times (7.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.197
|AVG
|.191
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.298
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/24
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.31 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
