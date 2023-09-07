Sam Howell is being drafted as the 29th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he generated 18.3 fantasy points last season (51st at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Washington Commanders QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Sam Howell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.26 199.77 - Overall Rank 357 36 186 Position Rank 49 27 29

Sam Howell 2022 Stats

Last season Howell racked up 169 yards passing (9.9 per game) with a 57.9% completion percentage (11-of-19), throwing for one TD with one INT.

In addition he rushed for one TD and averaged 2.1 yards on the ground.

Howell accumulated 18.3 fantasy points -- 11-of-19 (57.9%), 169 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 18 versus the Dallas Cowboys).

Sam Howell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 18 Cowboys 18.3 11-for-19 169 1 1 1

