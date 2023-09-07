The MLB schedule today, which includes the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, is sure to please.

You will find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (72-67) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54)

The Dodgers will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) play the Seattle Mariners (78-61)

The Mariners will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.320 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.320 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The New York Yankees (70-69) host the Detroit Tigers (63-76)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)

NYY Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -165 +140 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (90-48) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

ATL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -361 +284 10.5

The Chicago Cubs (76-64) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -167 +142 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (64-76) play the Cleveland Guardians (67-73)

The Guardians will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

