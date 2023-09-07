Following a campaign in which he put up 95.6 fantasy points (43rd among WRs), the Washington Commanders' Jahan Dotson is being drafted as the 36th wide receiver off the board this summer (86th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Dotson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jahan Dotson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 95.60 118.80 - Overall Rank 143 99 86 Position Rank 44 31 36

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jahan Dotson 2022 Stats

Last season, Dotson drew 61 targets and turned them into 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven TDs, averaging 30.8 yards per contest.

In Week 15 last season against the New York Giants, Dotson posted a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown.

Rep Dotson and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jahan Dotson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 15.0 5 3 40 2 Week 2 @Lions 13.9 5 4 59 1 Week 3 Eagles 1.0 8 2 10 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 10.3 4 3 43 1 Week 10 @Eagles 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Texans 1.6 2 1 13 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 11.4 9 5 54 1 Week 15 Giants 16.5 6 4 105 1 Week 16 @49ers 13.6 9 6 76 1 Week 17 Browns 3.7 7 3 37 0 Week 18 Cowboys 7.2 4 3 72 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.