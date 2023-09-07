With an average draft position that ranks him 236th at his position (914th overall), Dax Milne has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 9.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 144th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Washington Commanders WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Dax Milne Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 9.70 7.86 - Overall Rank 415 569 814 Position Rank 152 206 236

Dax Milne 2022 Stats

Last season, Milne drew seven targets and turned them into six catches for 37 yards and one TD, averaging 2.2 yards per contest.

Milne accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Dax Milne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 3 Eagles 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Packers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Vikings 6.6 1 1 6 1

