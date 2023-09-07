Curtis Samuel 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 112.3 fantasy points last season (34th among WRs), Curtis Samuel has an ADP of 196th overall (72nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.
Is Samuel on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Curtis Samuel Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|112.30
|87.32
|-
|Overall Rank
|119
|169
|196
|Position Rank
|34
|58
|72
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Curtis Samuel 2022 Stats
- Samuel was targeted 92 times last season and amassed 656 receiving yards on 64 catches with four touchdowns. He posted 38.6 receiving yards per game.
- Samuel picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 78 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last season.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Samuel finished with -0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, -2 yards, on one target. That was in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Rep Samuel and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Curtis Samuel 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11.2
|11
|8
|55
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|15.9
|9
|7
|78
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|6.1
|10
|7
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3.8
|7
|4
|38
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|6.2
|8
|6
|62
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|0.6
|5
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|7.9
|8
|5
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|7.9
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|14.1
|4
|3
|65
|1
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|4.0
|4
|2
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|8.8
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|1.3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|8.6
|7
|6
|63
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|4.5
|5
|3
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|11.4
|5
|5
|52
|1
|Week 17
|Browns
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|-0.6
|1
|1
|-2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.